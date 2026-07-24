Yesterday, the U.S. Congress approved a National Defense Appropriations act for fiscal year 2027 that includes a controversial provision (Section 219, the “United States-Israel Defense Technology Cooperation Initiative”) that reads as follows:

(a) Establishment.--The Secretary of Defense shall designate an executive agent, as such term is defined in Department of Defense Directive 5101.01 (relating to DoD Executive Agent, issued February 7, 2022), responsible for synchronizing cooperative efforts between the United States and Israel, to expand and accelerate bilateral defense technology research, development, testing, evaluation, integration, and industrial cooperation, by-- (1) identifying jointly developed or Israeli-origin technologies with operational utility for potential integration into United States systems and programs of record; (2) ensuring collaborative research initiatives involving government, private sector, and academic institutions in the United States and Israel, is done in a manner that protects sensitive technology and information and the national security interests of the United States and Israel; (3) facilitating the transition of technologies from research and development into procurement and acquisition pathways; (4) establishing frameworks for joint ventures, licensing agreements, and United States-based co-production or manufacturing partnerships with Israeli industry; (5) coordinating with relevant Department of Defense components, including the Irregular Warfare Technical Support Directorate, capability development and innovation divisions, the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, the Defense Innovation Unit, the United States-Israel Operations Technology Working Group, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, the Missile Defense Agency, the United States Space Command, the military departments, and other Department of Defense entities, as appropriate, to align efforts and avoid duplication; and (6) promoting joint training exercises and information- sharing mechanisms to enhance operational readiness to deploy jointly developed technologies. (b) Cooperative Efforts.--The synchronized cooperative efforts under subsection (a) may be carried out through the following domains: (1) Counter-Unmanned Systems including aerial, maritime, and ground platforms. (2) Anti-tunneling and subterranean threats. (3) Missile and air defense technologies. (4) Artificial intelligence, quantum, machine learning, and autonomous systems. (5) Directed energy and advanced sensing. (6) Cyber defense, electronic warfare, and digital resilience. (7) Biotechnology, biomanufacturing, and medical defense. (8) Network integration, data fusion, and contested logistics. (9) Defense industrial base cooperation, manufacturing, and co-production. (10) Other emerging technologies as jointly agreed by the United States and Israel. (c) Activities in Coordination With Other Federal Departments and Agencies.--The Secretary of Defense shall coordinate activities, as appropriate, with the Secretary of State, the Secretary of Commerce, and the heads of other relevant Federal departments and agencies, to ensure consistency with existing laws and regulations. (d) Interim Progress Update.--Not later than 180 days after the date of enactment of this Act, the Secretary of Defense shall provide to the congressional defense committees an interim briefing on-- (1) the executive agent designated pursuant to subsection (a) and the efforts undertaken by such executive agent to lead Department of Defense implementation of the synchronized cooperative efforts described in such subsection; (2) the status of coordination, Department-wide, with Israeli counterparts; (3) initial technology areas identified for accelerated cooperation and technologies with operational utility for integration into United States systems and programs of record; and (4) any early transition, prototyping, or integration activities initiated during the period covered by the update. (e) Annual Report.--Not later than 1 year after the date of enactment of this Act, and annually thereafter until 2030, the Secretary of Defense shall submit to the congressional defense committees a report on implementation of the cooperative efforts described in subsection (a). Each such report shall include-- (1) a description of activities conducted; (2) an assessment of progress made in advancing shared national security interests; (3) an assessment of collaboration with other relevant Federal programs; (4) a description of technologies transitioned into United States acquisition programs or fielded systems; (5) a description of partnerships established with United States and Israeli industry; and (6) recommendations for future opportunities to promote the long-term integration of joint capabilities between the United States and Israel. (f) Form.--Each report required under subsection (e) shall be submitted in unclassified form and may include a classified annex. (g) Public Transparency.--The Secretary of Defense shall make available on a publicly accessible website of the Department of Defense periodic, unclassified updates, to the maximum extent practicable, on the synchronized cooperative efforts carried out under subsection (a), including a description of how these efforts contribute to United States technological and military supremacy. Such updates shall be made in a manner that ensures that classified information or other information that would compromise operational security, export controls, or sensitive technology are not released.

Some have claimed that the implications of this provision are in no way extraordinary, that the United States routinely shares military intelligence and technology with its NATO and other allies, and that this act merely streamlines the process, preventing duplication of efforts in cooperation with Israel, a close U.S. ally. However, NATO is, by definition, a treaty relationship between sovereign states, formally ratified by the U.S. Senate in accordance with the Constitution; this act, which by any measure institutes military cooperation and intelligence sharing at least as close as that among NATO states, and arguably closer, is not a formal treaty, yet it makes the military relationship between Israel and the United States permanent and irreversible, giving Israel potential access to America’s most sensitive military technologies, subject to the discretion of an “Executive Agent” (who may or may not be an American citizen), and removing any effective leverage the government of the United States may previously have had over Israeli actions, actions which not seldom have been resisted by U.S. presidents as contrary to America’s best interests. The chief leverage, albeit seldom used, that U.S. administrations have had over Israeli actions, the chief means of getting Israel to negotiate with its neighbors and obey some semblance of international law, has always been the threat of a withdrawal of U.S. military aid. This legislation, by merging the U.S. and Israeli militaries into a single structure, makes such a withdrawal of aid henceforth impossible; to withdraw U.S. support to the Israeli military will now be as difficult as separating one’s arm or one’s leg from one’s body.

Former U.S. Representative Dennis Kucinich has been one of the most outspoken and articulate critics of Section 219; he sees it as treasonous, and a direct threat to U.S. sovereignty. Earlier this month he appeared on the Tucker Carlson Show and discussed its implications. I encourage people to watch the interview.

https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-dennis-kucinich-070626

Below is an analysis of the implications of the bill that was posted yesterday on Twitter/X by someone named M. Ladner:

Section 219 of the FY2027 NDAA creates a permanent institutional framework that integrates U.S. and Israeli defense technology, intelligence sharing, and military planning. This bypasses the Treaty Clause Article II, Section 2, which requires two-thirds Senate approval for major international commitments, and undermines the Commander in Chief Clause Article II, Section 2 by ceding operational influence to a foreign power whose officials swear no oath to the U.S. Constitution. It also violates the principle of national sovereignty by giving a foreign state leverage over critical U.S. supply chains and decision making. Existing statutes that should block aid to Israel are being circumvented. The Leahy Law 22 U.S.C. § 2378d and 10 U.S.C. § 362 prohibits assistance to any foreign security force unit where there is credible information of gross violations of human rights, torture, extrajudicial killing, enforced disappearance, or rape under color of law. Multiple Israeli units have been credibly accused of these acts in the West Bank and Gaza, yet the Israel Leahy Vetting Forum has never blocked a single unit, and the State Department has created special procedures that favor Israel. Section 502B of the Foreign Assistance Act 22 U.S.C. § 2304 bans security assistance to any country engaging in a consistent pattern of gross violations of internationally recognized human rights. Section 620I 22 U.S.C. § 2378-1 prohibits assistance to countries that block or impede U.S. humanitarian aid a charge repeatedly leveled against Israel in Gaza. The Arms Export Control Act 22 U.S.C. § 2751 et seq. requires congressional notification and allows joint resolutions of disapproval for major arms sales, yet these mechanisms have been rendered ineffective through special exemptions and political pressure. The USS Liberty attack in 1967 provides historical precedent for why deeper integration is reckless. Israeli forces killed 34 American sailors and wounded 174 in international waters, with evidence that the ship was identified as American before the attack was ordered. The U.S. government suppressed investigation, recalled rescue aircraft, and accepted Israel’s “mistaken identity” claim despite internal documents showing otherwise. This incident demonstrates that Israel has acted against U.S. interests in the past and that U.S. officials have covered it up rather than hold an ally accountable. Embedding this relationship into permanent law only increases the risk of future incidents without accountability. Additional constitutional and statutory violations compound the case. The merger creates problems of authority and accountability because foreign officials do not swear an oath to defend the Constitution. It exposes sensitive U.S. capabilities to counterintelligence risk through expanded data sharing and technology integration. It disadvantages U.S. defense companies by giving preference to Israeli technologies. And it hides continuing U.S. military support from congressional and public transparency by shifting oversight to an executive agent appointed by the Secretary of Defense rather than Congress. These provisions collectively transfer core sovereign functions military planning, intelligence, and supply chain control to a foreign state without the constitutional safeguards required for such a transfer. This is an existential threat to America as well Christians specifically. It is NOT in Americas best interest to merge with a country that has never known peace and attacked Christianity at every opportunity. This has to be the line in the sand.

I agree with this assessment. One thing I would add to it: Israel, although it is sometimes billed as the only functioning democracy in the Middle East, is a Jewish state, a state with an explicit religious foundation, a religious foundation which arguably has turned the non-Jewish population into second-class citizens and made life for them increasingly difficult. When the Balfour Declaration in 1917 gave the support of the British government to the establishment of a homeland for the Jews, it did so on the provision that “nothing shall be done which may prejudice the civil and religious rights of existing non-Jewish communities in Palestine.” In 1946, a Committee of Inquiry sent a report to the U.S. and British governments on the situation in Palestine containing the following statement:

We, therefore, emphatically declare that Palestine is a Holy Land, sacred to Christian, to Jew and to Moslem alike; and because it is a Holy Land, Palestine is not, and can never become, a land which any race or religion can justly claim as its very own.

These principles have been increasingly flaunted and violated by successive Israeli governments; at this point there is reason to doubt whether the Christian population of the country, which once stood at 20% and has been reduced to about 2%, will survive much longer in any form. But my point is that, by approving a formal integration of the U.S. and Israeli militaries, the U.S. government not only gives its formal seal of approval to the innumerable human rights violations of the Israeli government and becomes a party to them, now and in the future — which arguably has been the reality all along, as the U.S. is the chief enabler and funder of the Israeli war machine, and the Israeli state would disappear overnight without U.S. support — but it amalgamates with the U.S. military a military formed on strict sectarian religious grounds, a military that, with eschatological fervor, is committed to a fundamentalist vision of a Greater Israel and a project of total, apocalyptic war. It makes the heresy of Christian Zionism a political foundation for the future foreign policy of the United States. I do not see how America’s constitutional separation of Church and State, and its civil liberties, can long survive such a marriage of convenience.

De unione ecclesiarum